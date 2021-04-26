Once a Rainbow Warrior Basketball player, Sammis Reyes is now a tight end in the National Football League

A familiar name is headed to the National Football League as former University of Hawaii men’s basketball player Sammis Reyes signed a free agent contract as a tight end with the Washington Football Team earlier this month.

Reyes, who was on the Rainbow Warriors roster to start the 2014-15 season, was brought in by head coach Gib Arnold, but following the termination of Arnold and injuries that forced him to miss the start of the season, Reyes decided to transfer out of the program.

The Chile native eventually wound up at Tulane where he appeared in 30 games before joining the Chilean National Team in September of 2017 for training camp in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil for 2019 China World Cup qualifying.

At 25 years old, Reyes was one of 11 players training for a spot in the 2021 International Player Pathway Program, an initiative that provides athletes with the opportunity to play in the league which will increase the pool of talent and ultimately drive fan growth. Reyes worked out during Florida’s Pro Day late last month, and apparently impressed Washington’s brass enough to sign him as a free agent instead.