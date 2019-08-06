Once a fan in the stands, Hawaii’s Kalamaku Kuewa eager to help bring ‘electric’ atmosphere back to Aloha Stadium

The University of Hawaii football team hit the field off campus in a practice closed to the media on Tuesday as the Rainbow Warriors march closer to kickoff to the 2019 season which is in now 18 days away.

Back in 2015 when head coach Nick Rolovich took over his alma mater he expressed a mission in filling the roster with high character and high energy players from Hawaii. As a quarterback for the Warriors in 2000 & 2001 Rolo explained that the impression that the local players leave on their teammates are indescribable, whether those players are starters or not.

Fast forward four years and one of the 46 home grown players looking to leave a mark on the program is Kamehameha graduate, safety Kalamaku Kuewa.

The 2018 Polynesian Bowl participant who was a finalist for the Cover2 Te’o Award as defensive player of the year, played a significant role on the scout team last season in his redshirt freshman season.

“Being born and raised on this island, it’s been like a dream. Growing up, me and my dad would just try to go to UH games, especially when Colt Brennan was playing. We would always watch the Warriors play,” Kuewa told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “Just being out here with the boys, the Hawaii boys, the local boys, it’s just a different feeling for us, and we just wanna go all out and make this state better and better.”

When asked what he remembered about those games as a kid in 2007 as UH was playing their way to a perfect regular season and appearance in the Sugar Bowl, Kuewa quickly responded, “electric, man, it’ll be like that again.”

“He has all the same qualities that all the great local boys, especially the local boy walk-ones that would come through this program have. They love football, they want to play football, and they want to be able to hug their families when they come out of the tunnel at the end of the game, and see the pride beaming out of their pores,” said Rolovich.

Ahead of this season, the Kailua native anxiously awaits an opportunity to build off of his redhsirt season where he appeared in one game, making a tackle against Fresno State.

“You’re going to be playing in front of the state that you’ve been raised, and it’s always a dream to play in that stadium. So when I put on that jersey, it’s just Go time baby,” said Kuewa.

The Rainbow Warriors will open their 2019 season against Arizona at Aloha Stadium on August 24.