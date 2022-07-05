Operating as part museum, part thrift store and part shrine, Old Queen Street Stadium hits all the right notes for Hawaii sports fans looking for a dose of nostalgia.

Founded by Oahu residents Kevin Faller and Chester and Kevin Sebastian, the store is located on the third floor of a unit on Halekauwila St.

Countless pieces of throwback University of Hawaii sports memorabilia, as well as a bevy of other Hawaii sports relics, are spread out across the self-described “time machine” of a store. Some items are so rare that they are not available for sale.

The store is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays to Mondays. Those who enter the store are welcome to peruse the store and donate, buy, trade or rent items.

“We believe that our currency is our people’s stories,” Faller told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “We do this as a museum not only just to inform or share the rich history of Hawaii sports and the Hawaii people, but more so for the longevity of what Hawaii was and what it felt like and we can only do that through listening to the kupunas with humble hearts and eager ears.”

“I always feel like I’m in a time machine over here,” added Kevin Sebastian. “I’ll look through shirts and be like, this is the 80’s, 90’s, 60’s, 50’s with aloha shirts and I feel like I’m touching things back in time. It helps me relive all of that or it helps me to learn about the past.”

Said Chester Sebastian: “I think it’s so exciting that we get to teach people things that they never knew about Hawaii, things that they never knew about their ancestors, their moms and dads and what they lived through. It’s very special for me, not just me but the whole community. It’s a community museum and we love to teach the history of Hawaii, Hawaii sports, the people, the people who lived through the times so we can really inspire.”