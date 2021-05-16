Oklahoma and Jocelyn Alo earn top seed in 2021 NCAA softball tournament

Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo (78) throws to first base during an NCAA college softball game against Kansas City on Friday, March 12, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Alonzo J. Adams)

The Oklahoma Sooners softball team, led by Campbell alumna Jocelyn Alo, was named the top overall seed of the 2021 NCAA Tournament during Sunday’s selection show.

The 45-2 Sooners will host the Norman regional and open play against Morgan State on Friday at 2:30 p.m. HST on ESPN3.

Alo, who will be eligible to return next season, is 14 home runs shy of Lauren Chamberlain’s 95 career home runs, an NCAA record. Alo will be just one of three players with Hawaii ties in the NCAA tournament. The two others are:

, a sophomore utility player for Iowa State, and Alo’s former teammate at Campbell. The Cyclones will open against Northern Iowa in the Columbia region on Friday at 3 p.m. HST on ESPN. Taylor Sullivan, a redshirt sophomore catcher at UCLA. The No. 2 seed Bruins will open the Los Angeles regional against Big West Conference champion Long Beach State.