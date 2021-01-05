OIA to cancel all fall and winter sports for 2020-2021 academic year

The Oahu Interscholastic Association is canceling all fall and winter sports for the 2020-2021 academic year due to issues surrounding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, multiple sources confirm to KHON2. Some coaches were informed of the decision on Monday morning, KHON2 has been told.

The OIA’s fall sports are air riflery, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, football, girls volleyball and esports, while its winter sports are basketball, canoe paddling, soccer, swimming and diving, and wrestling.

The OIA’s expected announcement will come on the heels of the HHSAA canceling its March state championships.