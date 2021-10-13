OIA spectator guidelines include requiring masks, full COVID vaccination, e-ticket purchase

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Oahu Interscholastic Association (OIA) released an events guidance for spectators which will go into effect Wednesday, Oct. 20.

According to the OIA, masks will be required for all spectators at both indoor and outdoor events.

For indoor events, student-athlete participants, cheerleaders, coaches, officials and staff must also wear a mask. However, competitive cheerleading student-athletes do not have to wear one while actively competing. For outdoor events, everyone must wear a mask. Those who are exempt include student-athletes — including players in their suits on the sidelines and cheerleaders — coaches and officials who are actively participating.

The OIA also reported that spectators need to be fully vaccinated against COVID. A valid photo ID and proof of vaccination with an e-ticket will be required upon entry. Children who are 11 years old and younger are not allowed to attend events due to not being able to receive the vaccine.

Spectators should be in groups of 10 or less when indoors and 25 or less when outdoors. They also need to be distanced six feet away from other groups. Socializing before or after the event will not be allowed.

There will also be no concession at any events. In order to attend an event, e-tickets must be purchased online via Ticket Spicket, and five tickets per purchase are the limit. Student activity passes will not be accepted. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Oct. 15, here.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.