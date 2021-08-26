OIA releases revised fall sports schedule with football kicking off delayed season on October 15

The Oahu Interscholastic Association released a tentative fall schedule for all sports, including football as the league prepares for resumption next month.

The Department of Education announced in early August that all public leagues in the state would be required to push back the scheduled season after a COVID-19 vaccination mandate was announced. Student-athletes, staff, and volunteers would need to be fully vaccinated by September 24 in order to participate. That deadline day also serves as the start to the heat acclimation period to resume activities.

The revised OIA football schedule is set to kickoff with five games on October 15, and four more on October 16 across the Open Division, Division I, and Division II.

OIA FOOTBALL WEEK 1 SCHEDULE:

Friday, October 15:

Mililani @ Waianae – 5pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Kahuku @ Kapolei – 5pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Farrington @ Campbell – 5pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Aiea @ Kailua – 5pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Kalaheo @ Pearl City – 5pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Saturday, October 16:

Roosevelt @ Waipahu – 4pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Kaimuki vs. Radford @ Farrington – 4pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

Kalani @ Kaiser – 6pm (JV, Varsity to follow)

McKinley vs. Waialua @ Roosevelt – 3pm

The Open Division league playoffs will have a semifinal round on December 3, featuring the top 4 finishing teams in the seven team division. The league title game will run on December 10.

As for Division I, the top two finishing teams of the six team division will play for the league title on December 11.

The nine team Division II will hold a championship game between the top two finishing teams on December 18.

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu which features all O’ahu private school members will begin their league season this weekend.

The ILH does not fall under the DOE umbrella and will continue to hold competition during that period, with official games beginning on Aug. 27. Damien-‘Iolani and Punahou-Kamehameha are among the matchups on opening night.

For a complete look at the OIA Football schedule, click here.

For a link to the other fall sports schedules, visit the OIA website and on the left of the screen, click the sport you are interested in seeing the schedule of.