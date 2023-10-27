OIA playoff action continued on Friday, producing a pair of extremely competitive games, something that has largely been absent due to how the league has decided to schedule its games this year.

But on Friday, No. 8 Farrington outlasted Kailua 13-10 in the OIA Division I semifinals. In the Division II semifinals, Roosevelt edged Kaiser on the road, 35-34, after the Cougars scored a touchdown but failed the ensuing two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The rest of Friday’s scores are below:

No. 12 Waipahu 37, Leilehua 21

Pac-Five 28, Punahou II 3

Damien 58, Saint Louis II 14

Kamehameha-Hawaii 38, Hawaii Preparatory Academy 0

Kamehameha-Maui 42, King Kekaulike 14