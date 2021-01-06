OIA officially cancels fall and winter sports for 2020-2021 academic year

The Oahu Interscholastic Association is officially canceling fall and winter sports for the 2020-2021 academic year.

On Tuesday, the OIA released a statement that said “The OIA is cancelling league play for the Fall and Winter season sports affecting air riflery, basketball, bowling, cheerleading, cross country, football, outrigger canoe paddling, soccer, soft tennis, girls volleyball, swimming and diving and wrestling. League play for all of the JV sports in the Fall and Winter including (JV softball in the Fall, JV baseball and JV girls tennis in the Winter) are also cancelled.”

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Most coaches and administrators were informed of the OIA’s decision on Monday morning.