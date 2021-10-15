OIA football returns to Hawaii for first time in nearly two years

OIA football teams took the field across the island of Oahu for official games for the first time in almost two years on Friday.

Four OIA football games took place on Friday night. The results are below:

Kahuku 41, Kapolei 7

The Red Raiders intercepted the Hurricanes three times while quarterback Jason Mariteragi was an efficient 15-for-20 with three touchdowns.

Mililani 49, Waianae 6

Freshman quarterback Kini McMillan threw for 150 yards and three touchdowns in leading the Trojans to a blowout victory.

Campbell 38, Farrington 6

Kamaehu Kopa-Kaawalauole hauled in three passes for a total of over 100 yards and a touchdown in leading the Sabers to victory.

Pearl City 42, Kalaheo 7

Also on the Big Island, Kealakehe topped Kamehameha-Hawaii 20-0.