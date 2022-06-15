The OIA has released its tentative schedule for the 2022 football season.

Games begin on Aug. 5, while the regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19 and runs for nine consecutive weeks. Playoffs for all three divisions begin on Oct. 21.

Like 2021, the ILH and OIA will have separate regular season schedules and will not cross over. Prior to last season, the last time that happened was in 2017. Any OIA-ILH games before state tournaments will count as nonconference games.

In total, the OIA Open Division and Division I teams will have seven teams each, while Division II will have eight teams.

2021 Division I runner-up Moanalua will move up to the Open Division, while Farrington, which went 0-5 in Open Division play in 2021, moves to Division I. Additionally, OIA Division II runner-up Radford moves up to Division I.

