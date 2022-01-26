OIA announces fan are allowed back to all sports events starting on January 31st

The OIA announced on Wednesday that fans will be welcomed back to sporting events starting on Monday, January 31st.

Spectators must be masked, fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the game to be admitted into the venue.

Tickets for basketball and soccer will go on sale on Monday at noon. However, no fans will be allowed at wrestling meets. The OIA says no gathering or socializing before or after a game is allowed.

Website to purchase tickets: https://spicket.events/oahu

Quick Start Guide for purchasing via Ticket Spicket: Quick Start Guide



Video on how to purchase tickets: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UdW5MfsIS