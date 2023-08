The OBRL Islanders, an Oahu-based youth baseball team, advanced to the Babe Ruth 13U finals on Friday with a 2-0 win over Altoona, Pennsylvania.

The 2023 Babe Ruth 13U World Series concludes on Saturday in Glen Allen, Virginia.

The OBRL Islanders will face Tallahassee-Leon, Florida in Saturday’s championship game, which begins at 10 a.m. HST.