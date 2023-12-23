Florida’s Oak Ridge High School won the ‘Iolani Classic with a 83-68 victory over New York’s Christ The King.

Oak Ridge’s Jalen Reece was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player after scoring 14 points in the championship game.

Meanwhile, Christ The King’s Dwyane Pierce was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after dropping 23 points in the title game.

California’s St. John Bosco took third place after defeating Maryland’s DeMatha 71-67 in the game prior.

Host ‘Iolani finished in eighth, the highest finish among the tournament’s local teams.