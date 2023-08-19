The OBRL Islanders defeated Tallahassee-Leon, Florida 7-6 in the 13U Babe Ruth championship game in Glenn Allen, Virginia on Saturday.

The Islanders finish the tournament 6-1 and with the tournament title.

Eli Iopa was named the tournament MVP and was selected to the All-Tournament team, while Kanoa Naumu was also named to the All-Tournament team. Additionally, Levi Perry was named to the tournament All-Defensive team.

The ORBL Islanders roster includes: Hayden Ajimine-Dela Cruz, Joichiro Anderson, Cole Andrus, Zack Bagoyo, Brevan Blackwell, Luke Furutani, Chace Hamada, Eli Iopa, Tate Kobashigawa, Kanoa Naumu, Levi Perry, Gavin Puapong, Zayd Ramo Peyton Shimokawa, and Brady Yamauchi. The team was managed by Rob Iopa and assistant coaches Brent Shimokawa, Donny Kadokawa, and Keven Bagoyo.