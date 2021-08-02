O’ahu Prep Football venues will be restricted to 50% capacity maximum when season kicks off this weekend

Following last year’s pandemic cancelled campaign, 20 months since the 2019 state championship triple header, it is finally game week once again in Hawaii High School Football as seven games are on the schedule this weekend on O’ahu.

In regards to attendance, all programs must follow city regulations which according to tier-5 for vaccinations call for O’ahu venues to be at 50-percent capacity.

However, each school can implement their own additional regulations as evident by the measures taken by Iolani School this week. When the Raiders host Kaiser on Saturday, each player and coach from both teams will be allowed to bring two guests to Kazuki Stadium while others will be able to watch the game via live stream.

Whether in attendance or through a screen, fans will be treated to a prolific return as Kaiser will have the state’s leading returning passer at the Division-II level in junior Easton Yoshino. In 2019 as a freshman, Yoshino posted 1,600 yards passing and 20 touchdowns in nine games.

#Hawaii’s returning D2 passing leader opens 2021 on Saturday at Iolani • As a freshman for @KaiserHigh in 2019 @EastonYoshino threw for 1,600 yards & 20 TD • For more including link to live stream 👉🏽 https://t.co/3g65BH9Rac #Cover2 // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/9alWHuM9yH — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) August 3, 2021

“That was a big mindset change I guess, I grew up way quicker than I was supposed to. These boys that were here in 2019 and 2018 they were literally grown men and I was just a little boy so they were kind of just mentoring me, putting all the right stuff in my head,” Yoshino told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.”Knowing I got the experience already, we got some young guys here now too so I can kind of mentor them. Tell them hey, butterflies come but know that when it’s game time it’s game time.”

The Cougars and Raiders live stream will be available via the Iolani School YouTube channel by clicking here.

WEEK 1 SCHEDULE:

Friday, August 6

Punahou @ Kailua – 7:00 pm

Castle @ Kapolei – 7:00 pm

Campbell @ Waipahu – 7:00 pm

Aiea @ Leilehua – 7:00 pm (Televised on Spectrum OC16)

Saturday, August 7

Kaiser @ Iolani – 3:00 pm – LIVE STREAM LINK

Pearl City @ Moanalua – 7:00 pm (Televised on Spectrum OC16)

Damien @ Radford – 6:00 pm

* Live Stream links will be provided when available