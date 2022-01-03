Oahu Interscholastic Association announces that fans are not allowed at sporting events until further notice

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases around the state and especially on Oahu, the Oahu Interscholastic Association announced this evening that spectators will not be allowed at any sporting events until further notice.

Back in mid-October, fully vaccinated fans were permitted to attend OIA events for the first time since the pandemic started in the spring of 2020 however, gyms and stadiums will again be closed for the time being.

Refunds will be offered for tickets already purchased.

Mask Wearing will also be required for all actively participating/coaching in the OIA events with the exception of Paddling, Swimming & Diving, and Wrestling. However, all participants must wear masks when not actively participating/competing.

