Now fully healthy, Hawaii basketball’s Bernardo da Silva ready for breakout 2021-2022 season

Heading into the 2020-2021 season, Bernardo da Silva was ready to build on a promising freshman campaign in which he started four games and averaged 4.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Due to an ankle injury, da Silva was limited to just five total games, logging a total of 22 minutes for the entire year.

As he heads into his second sophomore campaign, da Silva finally feels healthy and is primed for an increased role for a 2021-2022 Rainbow Warriors squad that hopes to advance to the postseason for the first time since 2016.

“Getting injured is very tough on the mental side,” da Silva told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Right now, since I finally pretty much overcame it, right now I feel much stronger mentally and physically. For me, it was just a blessing. I’m able to play the game and get better every day.”

UH’s frontcourt figures to be its deepest and most experienced position group with the like of da Silva, Mate Colina and graduate transfers in Jerome Derosiers and Kamaka Hepa.

“It’s great. Jerome and Kamaka, they are great players and I feel like we help each other out,” da Silva said. “They’re great shooters so I’m always looking for them, they’re always looking for me as well. I feel like each day, we keep on helping each other out, getting better daily so we’re really excited about what this team can do in the frontcourt as well so we’re just really excited.”