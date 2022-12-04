Bowl season is upon us.

Although the University of Hawaii football team missed out on a bowl game for the first time since 2017, the 2022 college football bowl lineup still features a bevy of Hawaii ties. Some of the notable ones are below (all times in Hawaii time):

Los Angeles Bowl: Washington State vs. Fresno State — Saturday, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m., ABC: Former University of Hawaii slotback Lincoln Victor and Kapolei alum De’zhaun Stribling are both instrumental parts of the Wazzu receiver corps. On the other side, former Hawaii cornerback Cam Lockridge, the Mountain West championship game MVP, leads the Fresno State secondary.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State — Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10:30 a.m., ESPN: Although many had hoped that former Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro would play in the Hawaii Bowl, him and the Spartans will instead face off at Boise State’s Albertson’s Stadium.

Hawaii Bowl: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State — Saturday, Dec. 24, 3 p.m., ESPN: The Aztecs, who have five players from Hawaii, also boast former UH defensive lineman Justus Tavai, who returns to his old stomping grounds at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Christmas Eve.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State — Tuesday, Dec. 27, 5:15 p.m., ESPN: The Badgers feature two prominent Saint Louis products in safety Kamo’i Latu and linebacker Nick Herbig. Herbig’s status will be one to monitor, as the junior is widely viewed as a legitimate NFL prospect and could declare soon.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida State — Thursday, Dec. 29, 12:30 p.m., ESPN: Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel, the state’s all-time leading passer, is hoping to guide the Sooners to a victory following a disappointing 6-6 regular season. The Cheez-It Bowl is also handing out four NIL deals to players participating in the game, and Gabriel could very well be one of them.

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan — Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m., ESPN: In the first of the two College Football Playoff semifinals, Saint Louis alum Roman Wilson will appear in the CFP for the second year in a row. In 2021, he caught one pass for 43 yards in a loss to eventual national champion Georgia.

Rose Bowl: Penn State vs. Utah — Monday, Jan. 2, noon, ESPN: The Utes, who came agonizingly close to a Rose Bowl victory over Ohio State last year, return to the Granddady of Them All after winning the Pac-12 championship game for the second year in a row. The Utes have four players from Hawaii and have three Kahuku commits set to sign on Dec. 21 in Kainoa “Kaikai” Carvalho, Brock Fonoimoana and Stanley Raass.