‘Not a kid anymore’, Hawaii’s tallest target Nick Mardner carries confidence from redshirt season

The University of Hawaii football team resumed training camp on Monday morning on the heels of receiving its first day off after opening fall ball on Friday in preparation for their season opener on August 24 against Arizona at Aloha Stadium.

Among the players looking to work his way into the rotation of a deep receiving core is redshirt-freshman Nick Mardner.

The 6-foot-5 wide receiver from Oakville, Ontario, Canada appeared briefly in a game against Nevada last season but made his presence felt on the scout team often playing the role of the opposing team’s biggest red-zone threat. This time around, he’s aiming to force opposing teams to mimic his skill-set in preparation for the ‘Bows.

“Not being a redshirt anymore, you’re not a kid anymore, so over the offseason I’ve grown. I’ve been with the older guys and I’ve become one of the older guys because the new guys come in and everything, so personally I feel a lot better this year. I know how training camp goes, I know how spring goes, I know how the games go, so really it takes that weight off your shoulders of that whole new thing,” Mardner told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“I’m real confident this year, I think we’re going to do some big things,” Mardner added.

Standing as Hawaii’s tallest receiver, Mardner carries expectations into the season with hopes of being able to play a deep-threat role and jump-ball option which UH has not seen in its offense since Marcus Kemp played his way to all-conference honors and an eventual roster spot with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Obviously everyone looks at me and says, oh yeah, he’s a jump-ball type of guy, but I’m trying to be a little bit of everything. Everyone definitely has their own thing. JoJo (Ward) has he’s real fast, and everyone knows that. You have (Cedric) Byrd, he’s quick in and out of his breaks and everything. You have (Jason) Sharsh, he has crispy routes, so we all have our few things but we all build off of each other’s attributes,” said Mardner.

“I’m hungry, I’m trying to get in, I want to make Hawaii proud, I want to make my family proud, and this team, I just want to win.”

The Rainbow Warriors will hold workouts open to the public every morning at 8:00am at Cooke Field through Saturday.

All workouts following the weekend will be closed as UH moves closer to its season opener against Arizona.