North Shore to Salt Lake City: Solatoa Moeai signs to play football at Utah

Punahou football player Solatoa Moeai signed on the dotted line to play for and attend the University of Utah on Wednesday.

“It’s a big day for me but it’s a bigger day for my family,” said Moeai, after signing his letter of intent.

The high school senior enjoyed watching Utah’s 2019 season that saw the Utes nationally ranked in top-10 much of the year. Moeai’s journey to Salt Lake City began on Oahu’s North Shore.

“It all started from Laie Park,” said Moeai. “That’s where I learned how to grind, how to work hard.”