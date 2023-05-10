University of Hawaii president David Lassner will announce his nomination for Athletics Director on Friday.

Following that announcement, the hire will not be made final until the UH Board of Regents vote on May 18. The vote will determine whether or not to approve the selection made by Lassner with an assist by an eight member advisory committee.

The process is in compliance with the state’s Sunshine Law.

Previous Athletic Director selections did not follow same procedure since the UH chancellor has made the recommendation to the president who then approved the selection. Since Lassner now serves as both chancellor and president, his selection must be approved by the Board of Regents.

The new Athletics Director will replace the retiring David Matlin who served as A.D. for eight years. His last day is on June 2.