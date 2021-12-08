Noel Coleman returns from injury as ‘Bows basketball drills program record 18 three pointers in victory over HPU

It was a record breaking night for the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team (4-3) as the Rainbow Warriors drilled a program record 18 three pointers in an 88-52 victory over Hawaii Pacific.

Noel Coleman in his return after missing two games with a hip injury, led the way with 23 points in 22 minutes as he went 6-for-7 from behind the arch.

As a team the Rainbows shot 58% from three point range going 18-for-31.

Kamaka Hepa and Junior Madut each posted 16 points with Hepa adding seven rebounds to the box score.

For HPU, Rodney Hounshell was the only player to reach double figures in scoring. The Sharks at 3-4 on the season will return to Pacific West Conference play on December 12 against UH Hilo.

The Rainbow Warriors will have nearly two weeks off before opening play in the Diamond Head Classic against Vanderbilt on December 22.