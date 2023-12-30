University of Hawaii men’s basketball guard Noel Coleman reached a historic milestone on Saturday, surpassing 1,000 career points in a UH uniform on Saturday.

Coleman reached the feat during the first half of Hawaii’s Big West Conference opener against Cal State Fullerton. He entered Saturday’s contest needing six points to reach the 1,000-point mark.

Coleman is only the 17th player in UH history to reach the milestone and first since Christian Standhardinger reached the feat on Feb. 27, 2014.