The University of Hawaii men’s basketball team will be without its leading scorer, Noel Coleman, for the rest of the 2021-2022 season.

Coleman suffered an orbital fracture after taking an accidental elbow from teammate Jerome Desrosiers in a loss at UC Irvine last Saturday. Coleman exited the game but re-entered later.

Sources tell KHON2 that Coleman did not board the team’s original flight back home due to side effects of the injury.

Coleman was the team’s breakout star during his sophomore campaign, averaging 14.8 points at an efficient 44.1 percent clip from 3-point land.

Hawaii will play its final two home regular season games this week, starting with Cal Poly at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The team will also be without starting forward Kamaka Hepa on Thursday’s game against Cal Poly.