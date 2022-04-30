Despite a handful of realistic names, no players with Hawaii ties were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, which concluded on Saturday.
Following the conclusion of the draft, multiple players signed deals as undrafted free agents.
Stay with KHON2 as this list will be updated:
- Ohio State defensive lineman and Halawa native Haskell Garrett has signed with the Tennessee Titans.
- Hawaii cornerback Cortez Davis has signed with the Denver Broncos.
- Notre Dame defensive lineman and Kapolei alumnus Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.
- USC linebacker and Waianae alumnus Kana’i Mauga has signed with the Denver Broncos.
- Utah defensive lineman, Kamehameha alumnus and Laie native Mika Tafua has signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
- Southern Utah linebacker and Baldwin alum La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis has earned a minicamp invite from the Seattle Seahawks.