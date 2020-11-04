No fans allows at 2021 Sony Open

HONOLULU, HAWAII – JANUARY 12: Brendan Steele of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii at the Waialae Country Club on January 12, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The 2021 Sony Open in Hawai’i will not allow fans, according to their events website:

“As a precaution in the COVID-19 environment, the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii will be played without fans in attendance. This difficult decision was made to ensure the health and safety of our island community and visitors. The Sony Open in Hawaii Pro-Ams (a Monday Pro-Am and Wednesday Official Pro-Am) are currently in the planning process in accordance with appropriate protocols developed in concert with PGA TOUR and State guidelines to ensure the welfare of all participants.

Despite the limitations imposed by COVID protocols, we are so grateful to all of you for supporting the Sony Open in Hawaii and the important work of Friends of Hawaii Charities, especially in these times of increased challenges. As one of Hawaii’s largest fundraising sporting events, the $1.2 million that the Sony Open generates annually for Hawaii’s charitable organizations is a vital part of addressing the grave needs so many in our island community now face. Mahalo nui loa!”

Sony Open is still on scheduled to be played January 11-17 at Waialae Country Club. Fans will be able to watch all four rounds on the Golf Channel.