For the second time in 2023, Kapa’a got the better of its KIF rival, Waimea, on Friday night.

The Warriors beat the Menehunes 21-0 at Baptiste Sports Complex despite not attempting a single pass, improving to 5-0 for the season.

Below are the rest of Friday’s scores. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night:

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 34, No. 7 Kamehameha 0

No. 8 Konawaena 77, Waiakea 7

No. 10 Farrington 34, Aiea 7

No. 12 Pearl City 28, Kalaheo 14

Keaau 55, Kealakehe 14

Kaimuki 20, Kaiser 7

Waialua 39, McKinley 6

Waipahu 63, Castle 7

Maui at Kamehameha-Maui, 7 p.m.

Nanakuli at Leilehua, 7:30 p.m.

Roosevelt 28, Kalani 7