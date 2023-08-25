Another round of high school football games kicked off on Friday across the state.
After a week off, ‘Iolani improved to 2-0 on the season with a 41-0 win over Pac-Five to kick off its ILH slate.
The rest of Friday’s scores are below:
Kamehameha 27, Waianae 15
Farrington 40, Nanakuli 0
Kalani 28, Bonita Vista (Calif.) 6
Kailua 30, Castle 15
Pearl City 18, Roosevelt 7
Konawaena 55, Hilo 8
No. 9 ‘Iolani 41, Pac-Five 0
Damien 61, Kauai 24
No. 10 Kapolei 63, No. 8 Waipahu 28
Sequioa (Calif.) 34, Kealakehe 0