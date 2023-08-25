Another round of high school football games kicked off on Friday across the state.

After a week off, ‘Iolani improved to 2-0 on the season with a 41-0 win over Pac-Five to kick off its ILH slate.

The rest of Friday’s scores are below:

Kamehameha 27, Waianae 15

Farrington 40, Nanakuli 0

Kalani 28, Bonita Vista (Calif.) 6

Kailua 30, Castle 15

Pearl City 18, Roosevelt 7

Konawaena 55, Hilo 8

No. 9 ‘Iolani 41, Pac-Five 0

Damien 61, Kauai 24

No. 10 Kapolei 63, No. 8 Waipahu 28

Sequioa (Calif.) 34, Kealakehe 0