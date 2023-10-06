Week 9 of the Hawaii high school football season went into full swing on Friday, with No. 9 Farrington downing Leilehua with a dominating performance on both sides of the ball.

The Governors stifled the Mules on defense. On offense, the Govs were led by Sitane Mikaele, who rushed for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-9 romp.

Below are the rest of Week 9’s Friday scores. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night:

No. 6 Saint Louis 40, No. 7 Kamehameha 21

Pac-5 10, Saint Louis II 0

Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Pahoa 0

Waiakea at Kealakehe 39, Waiakea 28

Kaiser 21, Waialua 12

King Kekaulike 45, Baldwin 7

Kaimuki at Pearl City 34, Kaimuki 27

Moanalua 21, Nanakuli 21

From Thursday: Keeau 28, Hilo 3