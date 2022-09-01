The Aiea football team, ranked No. 8 in the latest Cover2 Hawaii high school football rankings, topped Woodinville (Wash.) 38-14 on the road on Thursday evening.

Na Ali’i improved to 3-1 for the 2022 season with the win.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Aiea, which won the 2021 OIA Division I title, is led by defensive end Logan Rouse, receiver/returner Geronima Ulgaran and offensive lineman Preston Taumua.

Thursday’s game between Aiea and Woodinville kicked off Week 5 of the high school football slate in Hawaii.

Season 10 of Cover2 premiers on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:30 p.m. A total of 13 episodes will air.