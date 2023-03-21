The No. 5 University of Hawai’i women’s water polo team is preparing for a high profile week at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

The Rainbow Wahine (14-3, 2-0) will play host to No. 7 Long Beach State on Thursday night which will serve as the program’s first televised match of the season, before hosting No. 3 California on Saturday night.

Freshman center Bia Mantellato Dias leads the team in scoring with 51 goals through 17 matches which ranks 10th nationally.

The three-time defending Big West Conference champions have already faced LBSU this year at the Barbara Kalbus Invitational on Feb. 25, claiming a 15-7 victory which extended UH’s win streak in the series to ten.

The Rainbow Wahine also previously faced Cal at the Kalbus Invitational, falling to the Golden Bears (14-4) in overtime, 11-10.

Admission to both week’s matches is free with start times at 6:00 pm.