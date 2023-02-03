The University of Hawaii water polo team has gotten off to a 5-0 start in 2023, with all five wins coming against ranked opponents.

For their efforts thus far, the Rainbow Wahine are ranked No. 5 in the country.

Hawaii resumes its schedule on Friday at the Triton Classic in La Jolla, Calif., where it will begin against No. 21 San Diego State.

Since the inception of the NCAA women’s water polo tournament in 2001, Hawaii has made the tournament seven times, reaching the Final Four four times, most recently in 2013.

UH’s next home match will take place on March 17 against No. 2 USC at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex on the UH-Manoa campus.