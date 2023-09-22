In one of the biggest matchups in Week 7 of the Hawaii high school football season, No. 5 Punahou handed No. 4 Kamehameha its first loss of the season with a 31-3 rout over the Warriors at Kunuiakea Stadium.
The Buffanblu recovered from a disappointing loss at Campbell last week to top Kamehameha, which entered Friday night’s ILH opener 4-0 overall.
The rest of Friday’s scores are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night:
No. 2 Campbell 42, No. 9 Farrington 13
No. 3 Mililani 66, Castle 0
No. 8 Konawaena 47, Hilo 0
No. 11 Kamehameha-Maui 24, Baldwin 0
No. 12 ‘Iolani 63, Damien 56
Moanalua 27, Aiea 17
Kamehameha-Hawaii 42, Honokaa 0
Pac-Five 16, Kamehameha II 0
Saint Louis II 40, Punahou II 13
Waianae 29, Radford 0
Pearl City 28, Waialua 0
From Thursday:
Roosevelt 24, Kalaheo 17
Hawaii Prep 28, Pahoa 12