In one of the biggest matchups in Week 7 of the Hawaii high school football season, No. 5 Punahou handed No. 4 Kamehameha its first loss of the season with a 31-3 rout over the Warriors at Kunuiakea Stadium.

The Buffanblu recovered from a disappointing loss at Campbell last week to top Kamehameha, which entered Friday night’s ILH opener 4-0 overall.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The rest of Friday’s scores are below. Stay with KHON2 as this post will be updated throughout the night:

No. 2 Campbell 42, No. 9 Farrington 13

No. 3 Mililani 66, Castle 0

No. 8 Konawaena 47, Hilo 0

No. 11 Kamehameha-Maui 24, Baldwin 0

No. 12 ‘Iolani 63, Damien 56

Moanalua 27, Aiea 17

Kamehameha-Hawaii 42, Honokaa 0

Pac-Five 16, Kamehameha II 0

Saint Louis II 40, Punahou II 13

Waianae 29, Radford 0

Pearl City 28, Waialua 0

From Thursday:

Roosevelt 24, Kalaheo 17

Hawaii Prep 28, Pahoa 12