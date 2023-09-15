Week 6 of the high school football season in Hawaii went into full swing on Friday.

No result was more shocking than No. 5 Campbell’s victory over No. 2 Punahou in Ewa Beach. The Sabers prevailed 38-23 despite trailing 16-0 in the second quarter.

But Campbell, playing to its full disciplined potential, were carried by a defense that had 10 sacks, forced three fumbles and sealed the game on a pick-six by Tainoa Lave.

Friday's scores are below:

No. 3 Mililani 41, No. 6 Saint Louis 3

No. 4 Kamehameha 42, Leilehua 7

Kamehameha-Maui 34, No. 12 King Kekaulike 21

Hilo 35, Waiakea 6

Kamehameha-Hawaii 49, Hawaii Prep 0

Waipahu 43, Waianae 20

From Thursday:

No. 8 Konawaena 64, Kealakehe 6