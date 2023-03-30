Fresh off a dramatic home win over then-No. 3 Cal, the No. 4 University of Hawaii water polo team continued its winning ways with a 12-10 road victory over No. 18 UC San Diego on Thursday.

Hawaii is now 17-3 overall and 4-0 in Big West play, while UCSD dropped to 9-16 and 1-3 in conference games.

Bia Mantellato Dias had a match-high seven goal to lead UH, the most from a Rainbow Wahine in one contest in a decade.

Hawaii will stay on the road to face Cal State Fullerton on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.