The No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team completed its season sweep over Cal State Northridge with a 25-11, 25-17, 26-24 victory on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After the Matadors took a set in a four-set UH victory on Friday, the defending national champions reasserted their dominance with a swift sweep to close the conference series.

Hawaii, which breezed through the first two sets, were pushed into extra points in the third set but eventually prevailed.

Spyros Chakas had a match-high in kills for the second night in a row with 13, while Dimitrios Mouchlias added 12 kills.

For CSUN, Lorenzo Bertozzi and Luke Krzmarzick each had seven kills.

Hawaii improves to 18-3 overall and 4-1 in Big West Conference play after the weekend’s action, while CSUN is 5-10 and 0-4 in conference competition.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a pivotal road conference matchup for a pair of contests at No. 3 Long Beach State, beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.