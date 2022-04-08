The University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team rebounded from a pair of disappointing losses at No. 2 Long Beach State with a 25-16, 25-23, 28-26 sweep over No. 4 UC Santa Barbara on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 19-5 overall and 4-3 in Big West Conference play with the win, while UCSB drops to 16-7 overall and 5-3 in conference matches.

UH, which entered the week at fourth in the Big West standings, is now in third with the win over the Gauchos. If Hawaii were to be victorious in Saturday night’s rematch, the ‘Bows would leapfrog the Gauchos for second place in the conference standings.

On Friday night, Spyros Chakas led Hawaii with a team-high 11 kills to go with seven digs. For UCSB, Punahou alumnus Ryan Wilcox impressed with a match-high 15 kills and six digs.

UC Santa Barbara took a 6-0 run to tie the third set at 19 and led 23-21, but UH ultimately prevailed from there after being pushed to deuces.

First serve for Saturday night’s match between the ‘Bows and Gauchos is set for 7 p.m. It will serve as the team’s senior night, where departing seniors Max Rosenfeld, Avery Enriques and Kyler Presho will be honored after the match.