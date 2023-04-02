The No. 4 University of Hawaii water polo team fell 13-8 at No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

Hawaii falls to 18-4 for the 2023 season with its winning streak being put to an end at five.

On Sunday, the Rainbow Wahine led 5-4 at halftime but ultimately could not hold the lead as UCLA pulled away. Five players scored multiple goals for the Bruins, led by Katrina Drake’s game-high three goals.

Next up for Hawaii is a home contest against UC Irvine on April 15 at 6 p.m.