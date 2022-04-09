Pushed to the brink, the No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team triumphed past UC Santa Barbara 19-25, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18, 15-10 on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After getting swept by Hawaii on Friday night, UC Santa Barbara came out determined and took the first set convincingly, 25-19. After UH tied up the match at 1-1, the Gauchos took the decisive third set to take a 2-1 lead.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

In front of a raucous and season-high crowd of 5,982, the Rainbow Warriors took the final two sets to improve to 20-5 overall and 5-3 in Big West Conference play, winning its 12th contest in a row over the Gauchos. Hawaii has not lost to UCSB since April 2, 2016.

UC Santa Barbara drops to 16-8 overall and 5-4 in Big West matches slipping to third in the conference standings while UH jumps to second behind Long Beach State.

Haotian Xia had a match-high 21 kills for UCSB, while Patrick Paragas had a double-double of 54 assists and 11 digs.

Dimitrios Mouchlias and Spyros Chakas led the UH attack with 17 kills each.

Following the match, departing seniors Max Rosenfeld, Avery Enriques and Kyler Presho were honored as part of the senior night festivities. Although Saturday served as the final home match of the regular season for Hawaii, the program will host the Big West Conference championships from April 21-23.

UH closes out its regular season with a pair of matches at UC Irvine, beginning on Friday at 4 p.m. HST.