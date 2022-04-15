The No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 14 UC Irvine 25-21, 25-18, 25-22 on the road on Friday.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 21-5 overall and 6-3 in Big West Conference play, while UC Irvine drops to 10-14 and 3-6 in conference matches.

Dimitrios Mouchlias had a team-high 13 kills for Hawaii offensively, while Jakob Thelle dished out a match-high 37 assists to pace the ‘Bows.

For UC Irvine, Francesco Sani had a match-high 16 kills.

The ‘Bows and Anteaters close out their series on Saturday at 4 p.m. HST.