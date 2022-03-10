The No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team swept No. 12 Lewis 25-15, 25-21, 25-19 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday night.

Hawaii improves to 15-3, while Lewis drops to 10-7.

Spyros Chakas had a match-high 14 kills for the Rainbow Warriors, while Jakob Thelle added a match-high 40 assists and three kills with a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage.

Max Roquet had a team-high 11 kills for the Flyers.

The ‘Bows and Flyers will conclude their nonconference series on Saturday at 7 p.m.