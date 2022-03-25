In its first match in nearly two weeks and first Big West Conference match since March 4, the No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team defeated Cal State Northridge 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday night.

Hawaii improves to 17-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play, while CSUN falls to 5-9, including 0-3 in Big West competition.

After UH defeated Cal State Northridge in the first set, the Matadors led 15-10 in the second set before the ‘Bows went on a 15-5 run to take a 2-0 lead.

Although Hawaii jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the third set, the Matadors did not go down without a fight and forced a UH timeout in after they took a 15-14 lead and eventually prevailed to take the set and avoid a sweep. It was the first set the Matadors won after losing 17 straight.

Hawaii won the fourth set behind a spark from Farrington alum and third-year freshman Eleu Choy, who finished with two assists and four digs off the bench.

Dimitrious Mouchlias had a career-high 24 kills to lead the UH attack, while Kyle Hobus had 15 kills. Additionally, Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle had a match-high 49 assists.

The ‘Bows and Matadors will conclude their series on Saturday night at 7 p.m.