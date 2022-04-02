The No. 4 Hawaii men’s volleyball fell in its second match in as many days against No. 2 Long Beach State on Saturday, losing to The Beach 25-23, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 at the Walter Pyramid.

Long Beach State has now entrenched itself at the top of the Big West standings at 16-3 overall and 5-1 in conferences matches, while the Rainbow Warriors fell to 18-5, including 3-3 in conference play. Hawaii is now in fourth place in the six-team Big West Conference standings.

Like its match on Friday, attack errors haunted Hawaii, as the ‘Bows made 28 of them compared to LBSU’s 9.

After losing the first two sets, the Rainbow Warriors won the third set and jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fourth before Long Beach State stormed back to take both the set and the match.

Alex Nikolov once again led LBSU’s efforts with a double-double of 18 kills and 12 digs, while Clarke Godbold and Spencer Olivier had 12 kills each.

For Hawaii, Guilherme Voss and Spyros Chakas had 11 kills each. Additionally, setter Jakob Thelle had a match-high 43 assists.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is a two-match series against No. 6 UC Santa Barbara at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center, starting on Friday at 7 p.m.