The No. 4 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team grinded out a 25-18, 27-29, 25-19, 26-24 win over No. 12 Lewis on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improve to 16-3, while the Flyers drop to 10-8.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

After sweeping Lewis on Thursday, the Rainbow Warriors were given a tougher test by the Flyers, with both the second and fourth sets reaching extra points territory.

John Davis had a double-double of 23 kills and 19 digs for Lewis, which were both game highs.

For Hawaii, Chaz Galloway had his first career double-double with 16 kills and 10 digs.

Hawaii doesn’t take the floor again until March 25, where it will host CSUN for a pair of Big West Conference matches. Friday’s match will begin at 7 p.m.