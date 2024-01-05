The No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team was stunned in five sets by Loyola-Chicago on Friday, falling to the Ramblers 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-13 on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

After Hawaii swept the Ramblers on opening night on Wednesday, both teams exit the week 1-1.

After freshman setter Tread Rosenthal facilitated a smooth Set 1 victory, a bevy of service errorsdid the ‘Bows in during the second set. The ‘Bows finished with a ghastly 27 service errors, allowing the Ramblers back in the match after UH had leads of 1-0 and 2-1.

Parker Van Buren led LUC with a team-high 20 kills. For Hawaii, Spyros Chakas had a match-high 22, while Rosenthal dished out a match-high 58 assists.

Next up for Hawaii is a two-match series at home against Emmanuel, which starts next Wednesday at 7 p.m.