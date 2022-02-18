No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball hands No. 15 Lincoln Memorial loss with sweep

The No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team handed No. 15 Lincoln Memorial its first loss of the 2022 season with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Lincoln Memorial on Friday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

Hawaii improves to 11-2, while Lincoln Memorial drops to 8-1.

Dimitrios Mouchlias had a team-high 10 kills for Hawaii, while Jakob Thelle had a match-high 31 assists.

For the Railsplitters, Cole Campisano had a match-high 12 kills and was one of three team members to reach the double-digit mark in kills.

The Rainbow Warriors and Railsplitters continue their three-game series on Saturday at 7 p.m.