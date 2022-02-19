No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball downs No. 15 Lincoln Memorial again

A day after handing No. 15 Lincoln Memorial its first loss, the No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team gave the Railsplitters their first losing streak with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-17 sweep on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Warriors improved to 12-2 overall with the win, while Lincoln Memorial drops to 8-2.

Dimitrios Mouchlias led Hawaii in kills for the second straight night with a match-high 14. In his return from an ankle injury, Chaz Galloway had seven kills for UH.

Johansen Negron had a team-high seven kills for the Railsplitters.

The ‘Bows and Railsplitters conclude their series on Sunday at 5 p.m.