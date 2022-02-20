No. 3 Hawaii men’s volleyball completes weekend sweep of No. 15 Lincoln Memorial with four-set victory

The No. 3 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team completed a weekend sweep over No. 15 Lincoln Memorial with a 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 25-23 victory over the Railsplitters,

It is the third consecutive win for Hawaii over Lincoln Memorial and ninth straight win overall. UH is 13-2 overall, while Lincoln Memorial is 8-3 after the week’s action.

The Rainbow Warriors cruised through the first set but stumbled in the second, where six errors were made as a team. But the defending national champions returned to form in the third and fourth sets to take the match, including a rally in the final set. Spyros Chakas led Hawaii with a match-high 17 kills.

For the Railsplitters, Cole Campisano had a team-high 16 kills

Big West Conference play is set to begin for the Rainbow Warriors the next time they take the floor, starting with a pair of road matches against UC San Diego on March 2 and March 4.