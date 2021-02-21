No. 2 UH men’s volleyball defeats No. 8 UC Irvine in season opener

After shaking off some early rust, the No. 2 University of Hawaii men’s volleyball team opened its 2021 campaign with a 22-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17 road victory over UC Irvine on Sunday afternoon.

The Rainbow Warriors (1-0) struggled in the first set with four attack errors and three service errors, but cruised through the next three sets.

Stars Rado Parapunov and Colton Cowell led UH with 13 kills each, while starting setter Jakob Thelle dished out a game-high 41 assists. All-American libero Gage Worsley had nine digs for the ‘Bows. Meanwhile, freshman phenom Chaz Galloway, who replaced Filip Humler in the starting lineup after Humler did not make the trip, had eight kills and an ace.

‘We are so appreciative. There are so many people that have done so much to get us to this point’ – #HawaiiMVB opens 2021 season w/ four set victory at UC Irvine https://t.co/lisweP5mM7 @HawaiiMensVB @Joshontheradio 📝 @c_shimabuku #GoBows // https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/e4bp0Ew6iH — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 22, 2021

Joel Schneidmiller had a game-high 17 kills for UC Irvine (0-1).

The ‘Bows and Anteaters will face each other again at the Bren Events Center in Irvine, Calif. On Monday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. HST.